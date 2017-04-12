Search

UPDATED: Missing Leeds woman found

Missing: Susan Carr.

A woman who went missing in Leeds has been found.

Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal after Susan Carr, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was found.

