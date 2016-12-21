UPDATED: Latest on road closures for protest in Leeds city centre

A protest in Leeds city centre did not go ahead as planned this morning (Wednesday).

Warnings were issued last night as a series of road closures were planned for the demonstration, which was due to take place between 9am and 10am today.

It is believed that the protest was organised by someone involved in a court case at Leeds Combined Court Centre.

However, road closures were not needed along the proposed route where protesters were due to walk, from Oxford Row around the city centre.

Police were aware of the planned demonstration.