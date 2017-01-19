UPDATE: Woman seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash on M1

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a van on the M1 earlier this morning (Thursday, January 19).

A car had broken down when a van crashed into the back of it, causing the van to overturn.

The driver of the car was released by fire crews and has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Her injuries are believed to be serious.

The driver of the van is believed to not have any injuries however he was taken to King’s Mill hospital.

A third car was also involved and the driver was treated by the ambulance service for minor injuries.

The M1 is closed between junctions 29 and 28. A diversion is in place.