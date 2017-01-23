Update: Two arrested over shots fired at Leeds house

Detectives are questioning two men from Leeds after shots were fired at a house in the city.

Police today said two men, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It follows an incident in the Cookridge area on Saturday evening when a shotgun was fired at a house.

Shotgun fired at Leeds house

Damage was caused to the front door of the home in Holt Park Road at around 9.30pm.

A police spokesman said the two men were being held in custody as enquiries continued.