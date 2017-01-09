Update: Man charged over Leeds station assaults

A man has been charged with four counts of assault after an incident at Leeds City Station.

Adrian Boyke, 27, of Hornsby Crescent, Scunthorpe, will appear before Leeds' Magistrates Court on February 2.

He has been charged with three counts of common assault against a police officer and one count of common assault against a member of rail staff.

Boyke was arrested following an incident on January 4 when a member of station staff and three British Transport Police officers were spat on and one officer was kicked.