Update: Graham School shuts as police search site

A Scarborough school has closed "until further notice" as police search the site following reports of a suspicious call.

Students at Graham School have been evacuated again this morning (Tuesday May 16) and parents have been asked to collect their children.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire County Council said: "Graham School, a secondary in Scarborough, is being evacuated again this morning.

"Police are on site following an incident and are making a thorough search of the school buildings.

"Students are being kept safe on the school site but parents are being asked to collect their children or to make arrangements for them to return home.

"Students undertaking GCSE exams today will be transported to Scalby School. Graham School will be shut until further notice."

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed officers are back at the school this morning.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to Graham School, Scarborough, at about 8am this morning following reports of a suspicious call.”

Parents of students at Graham School received a text this morning to say the school would close today following the incident yesterday where staff received an email to say a bomb would go off in the cafeteria.

A spokesperson for the school wrote in a text to all parents: "Following the incident at Graham School yesterday we will be closing the school with immediate effect.

"Arrangements have been made for Y11 exam students to undertake their examination at Scalby School.

"Students will be kept safe until parents can collect or make other arrangements. We will update you during the course of the day."

Students sitting their GCSEs which started yesterday will be take them at Scalby School.

Police were called to the school yesterday (May 15) at 8.40am after staff received an email saying a bomb would go off in the cafetiera.

Both the lower and upper school were evacuated but students returned to lessons later in the day.