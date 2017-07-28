Search

UPDATE: Firefighters rescue person trapped inside burning South Yorkshire building

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed that one person has been rescued from a derelict building fire in South Yorkshire.

Firefighters are currently tackling a 'large blaze' at a former college building in South Yorkshire and have confimed that one person has not been rescued.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the Howard Building in Rotherham town centre at around 8.40am.

Up to six fire engines are thought to be tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that crews were still tackling the blaze at the four-storey building at around 9.50am.

More to follow.

