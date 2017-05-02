UPDATE: Carriageway still closed on South Yorkshire stretch of motorway after three vehicle crash

A carriageway on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway remains closed, following a three-vehicle collision that took place earlier today.

The incident took place near on M1 southbound between J32 M18 (Thurcroft) and J31 A57 (Sheffield/Worksop) M1 J32 at around 4pm today.

A South Yorkshire Police said those involved have suffered 'minor injuries'

Traffic diverted is being diverted off the M1 South on to M18. M1 North closed to all traffic at J31, and a police spokesman confirmed that the carriageway remains closed while they wait for the air ambulance to leave the scene.