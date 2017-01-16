UPDATE: Body in Beck - missing man’s family informed

The family of a missing man have been informed after the discovery of a body in a Beck.

Police were called to Owler Beck, close to Pugney’s Country Park, Wakefield, just before 10.30am on Saturday after receiving reports of a body being seen in the water.

The body of man was recovered and police believe it had been in the beck for some time.

Today ( Monday) police confirmed that they have informed the family of missing man Tim Mercer.

Police also said that formal identification has yet to take place and that enquiries remain ongoing.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Mercer, from Eastmoor, was last seen at the Tesco Express store on Stanley Road, in Wakefield, at around 6pm on Tuesday, September 20 last year.

Police carried out a number of enquiries to locate him including CCTV enquiries, and investigations in the city centre area and searches in Eastmoor.