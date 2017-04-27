Update: Body found by emergency services searching River Aire in Leeds

A body has been found after emergency services were called to the River Aire in Leeds this morning.
Police received information about a reported sighting of a body in the water near Neptune Street at around 10.20am.
It triggered a search of a section of the river opposite the Royal Armouries.
Emergency services searching Leeds river after report of body in water
A police spokesman said the search had ended in the discovery of a body.
He said emergency services would be leaving the scene shortly.
The body has been recovered but formal identification is still to take place.
