Update: Body found by emergency services searching River Aire in Leeds

A body has been found after emergency services were called to the River Aire in Leeds this morning.

Police received information about a reported sighting of a body in the water near Neptune Street at around 10.20am.

It triggered a search of a section of the river opposite the Royal Armouries.

A police spokesman said the search had ended in the discovery of a body.

He said emergency services would be leaving the scene shortly.

The body has been recovered but formal identification is still to take place.