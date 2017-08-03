Update: 50 firefighters battled blaze at Ossett abattoir

Around 50 firefighters from West Yorkshire stations were drafted in to put out a blaze at an abattoir in Ossett tonight.

West Yorkshire Fire service sent six engines to the scene when the fire at Yorkshire Halal Meat Suppliers Limited was reported shortly before 6pm.

The fire had broken out in a two storey building on the site, which is just off the A638 Wakefield Road.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus found the fire was centred in the first floor of the 200 square metre building.

They used one hose reel and a large jet to put out the fire, before clearing the building of smoke with a high powered fan.

A spokesman said firefighters from Ossett, Wakefield, Dewsbury, Hunslet and Normanton had attended along with supporting crews from across brigade area.