Did you catch sight of this unusual 'flashmob' performance at Trinity Leeds over the weekend?

Shoppers were treated to a rendition of the operatic classic Nessun Dorma inside the mall.

The Chorus of Opera North joined tenor Rafael Rojas for an ad-hoc performance of the song, from Puccini's Turandot, with accompaniment from the Opera North orchestra

The stunt was part of European Opera Days 2017.