University of Leeds rated top in Yorkshire

Leeds has retained its title as the highest ranked university in Yorkshire in a new higher education league table published today.

The Complete University Guide’s rankings have shown the University of Leeds climbing for the fifth year in a row, beating York for a second time after ending its nine-year stint as the top-ranked university in the region last year.

However, most of Yorkshire’s universities have dropped in this year’s national rankings, with Leeds Trinity (111th) down eight and Leeds Beckett (121st) down seven. The guide measures universities on a range of factors including student satisfaction, the quality of a university’s research, its degree results and graduate job prospects.

Leeds has climbed two places to 14th, whereas York remains in 20th – both remain the only two from the region to appear in the guide’s top 20, which this year rates 129 UK universities.

Sir Alan Langlands, vice-chancellor of the University of Leeds, said: “League tables only give a brief insight into what universities can offer, but this reflects the commitment and hard work of our staff and students to provide an outstanding student experience.

“We are making unparalleled investments in our campus, which along with everything the city has to offer, plays a vital role in making Leeds an exceptional place to live and learn.”

In separate listings covering 70 subjects, Leeds appears in the top ten for 22 of the 52 subjects it offers, coming top in accounting and finance for the first time.

The guide’s authors say the consistency of its results year-on-year show that it is a “robust and credible” guide for students considering which university to apply for.

Sheffield is ranked third highest in Yorkshire in 31st position nationally.