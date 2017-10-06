Unclaimed Leeds inheritance 'could be worth millions'

These local estates passed to the Crown after their owners died could enable long-lost relatives to claim millions in inheritance.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are hundreds of estates waiting to be claimed from the government that were originally owned by people who died in Leeds.
When someone dies without making a will or with no known family, their property is passed to the Crown in a process known as 'bona vacantia'.
Their estate can include buildings, money or personal possessions, ranging from trinkets to vast property wealth. Only estates worth over £500 are included, as these are considered solvent.
In most cases, relatives who can prove their connection to the deceased person will be able to claim, even if they aren't a spouse, child or sibling.
Great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins could all be entitled to a share.
If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a relative, contact the government's legal department by visiting https://www.gov.uk/guidance/make-a-claim-to-a-deceased-persons-estate.
You'll usually require documentation such as birth certificates and other records to make a valid claim.
The list from Leeds includes estates which have gone unclaimed since the 1980s, and also contain the names of people born in Ireland, eastern Europe and the Caribbean - providing an interesting insight into immigration patterns in the area in the 20th century.
The names are:-
Gregory Anderson, 1949-2012
Viktoria Luisa Andjelic, 1913-1995 (born in Austria)
John Arnold, 1909-2000
John Barbour, 1920-1992
Walter Barker, 1940-2010
Louisa Baty, 1899-1989
Maurice Raymond Beaumout, 1932-2006
Georg Belaj, 1918-2000 (born in Ukraine)
Nora Ava Birkett, 1930-1997
David Blair, 1945-2010
John Booth, 1945-2009
John Brown, 1920-2007
Clarette Theodora Browne, 1918-2001 (born in Anguilla)
Henryk Bryll, 1925-1999 (born in Poland)
William Burlison, 1923-2012
Timothy Burnham, 1951-2013
Roland Burton, 1941-2002
Mary Butler, 1919-2013
Nanette Dorothy Carter, 1930-1999
Keith Clarke, 1937-1999
Charles Collins, 1901- 1988 (born in Ireland)
Ida Inga Cooke, 1901-2003
Peter Crawley, died 2002
John William Curtis, 1921-2008
Withold Czepello, 1912-1993 (born in Poland)
Jan Czyz, died 2002 (born in Poland)
Dudley Emerson Daly, 1909-1988
Elsie Daude, 1928-2016
Kenneth Walter Davies, 1924-2005
Eileen Mary Davis, died 1998
Mary Devlin, 1935-2004
Grace Dickinson, 1927-2012
Nellie Dickinson, 1916-1987
Peter Anthony Donnelly, 1952-2016
Patrick Duggan, 1942-2012 (born in Ireland)
Janis Dzenis, 1928-1998 (born in Latvia)
Graham Stuart Ellis, 1931-2015
Thomas Ellis, 1933-2004 (born in Ireland)
Martin John Fiscor, 1929-1998 (born in Hungary)
Michael Anthony Fletcher, 1938-2015
Lorraine Catherine Foster, 1956-2015
May Freer, 1902-1988
Noel Patrick Galbraith, 1928-2015 (born in Ireland)
William Garnett, 1921-1995 (born in Cuba)
Dugal Gillies, 1918-1997 (born in Jamaica)
John Gilmore, 1943-2011 (born in Ireland)
Bernard Gilroy, 1931-2000
Rachel Goodwin, 1932-2015
Margaret Emma Grant, 1913-2007
Thomas Greenwood, 1999
John Lawrence Habshaw, 1938-2011
Norman Peter Hainsworth, 1926-2011
Kathleen Haley, 1901-1990
Philip Hall, 1948-1999
Frank Ernest Hammond, 1926-1999
Margaret Hanney, 1924-2013
Graham Harris, 1948-2017
Gwendolyn Hart, 1917-2013 (born in West Indies)
Sarah Hartley, died 1997
Ethel Henderson, 1925-2011
Peter Clarke Higgins, 1927-2005
Harold Hinchcliffe, 1920-2006
Elsie Hodgson, 1897-1987
Ronald Howard, died 1997
Irene Hudson, 1924-2001
Nathan Isaacs, 1907-1999
Charles Stanley Jackson, 1928-1990 (born in Poland)
John Michael Jackson, 1931-2015
Marie Jackson-Ward, 1969-2015
Peter James, 1934-1998
Harry Lewis Jones, 1920-1991
Henry Jones, 1944-2012 (born in South Africa)
Mary Jones, 1917-2008 (born in Ireland)
Owen Jones, 1929-2001
Terence Jones, 1939-2003
Antanas Karklinis, 1917-1997 (born in Lithuania)
Melvyn Katchanofski, 1944-2017
Bernard Kelly, 1908-1993
Hannah Kelly, 1920-1991
Richard Kowcza, 1947-2017
Leona Alvarez Kruger, 1926-2012 (born in Spain)
Algidas Kutkevicius, 1927-1999 (born in Lithuania)
Joseph Lambert, 1906-1996
Edward Martin Landy, 1930-2013 (born in Ireland)
Geoffrey Lee, 1947-2017
Neville Roy Lewis, 1936-1998 (born in West Indies)
Charles Lonsborough, 1913-1996
James Jack Love, 1940-1997
Edward Joseph Lyons, 1931-2017 (born in Ireland)
Ronald Mackie, died 1993
Anthony Mann, 1935-2014
Peter Mansfield, 1939-2015
Evelyn Mawn, 1901-1992
James McAleece, 1920-1994
Ian McAskill, 1922-2000
John McBride, 1935-1999
Stephen Gerald McDaid, 1929-1994
John McKenzie, 1914-1988
William McLaren, 1921-2010
Charles McLeish, 1918-1992 (born in Ireland)
Robert McQue, 1909-1922
James Patrick McVeigh, 1926-2002
Margaret Metcalf, 1897-1990
John Millward, 1927-2007
Maria Miskiw, 1920-2005 (born in Ukraine)
James Montana, 1957-2015
Peter Moore, 1931-2010
Raymond Alfred Morris, 1928-2004
Alan Alexander Morton, 1946-2013 (born in Germany)
Patrick Murphy, 1933-2009 (born in Ireland)
James Alexander Murray, 1936-2016 (born in Ireland)
John Murray, died 2004
Wladyslaw Niznik, 1913-1989 (born in Poland)
Ian Trevor Nowell, 1947-2017
Patrick O’Brien, 1946-2005
John O’Grady, 1921-2005
John Emanuel O’Hosi, 1925-2007 (born in Nigeria)
Grethe Kathe Oldridge, died 1994
Anthony O’Shea, 1944-2005 (born in Ireland)
John O’Sullivan, 1929-2008 (born in Ireland)
John Patrick O’Sullivan, 1920-2003 (born in Ireland)
John Christopher Pearson, 1926-1992
Lionel Perkins, 1948-2015
Patricia Perry, 1942-2017
Robert Pinnock, died 2003
Mary Pylypenko, died 1995
Benedictus Raguaskas, 1918-1987
Eva Ratcliffe, died 1998
Jaan Raudsepp, 1906-1998 (born in Estonia)
Denis Rhodes, 1931-2011
Stephen Charles Robinson, died 2008
Joe Rooney, 1932-1999 (born in Ireland)
John Routledge, died 1995
Alice Sadler, 1899-1994
Elmenia Samuel, 1915-2009 (born in St Kitts)
Ronald Slater Sheriden, died 1994
Surjit Kumar Singh, 1952-2004
Agnes Smith, 1921-2010
Alec John Smith, 1901-1991
Bartley James Smith, 1892-1991
Charles Smith, 1920-1999
Elizabeth Smith, 1913-2006
Harry Smith, died 1994
Mabel Stansfield, died 1997
Alice Maud Stanton, 1899-1992
Oswald Stewart, died 1998 (born in West Indies)
Marie Anne Svetovio, 1955-1993
Edna Sykes, died 2000
Esther Tallant, 1913-1995
Brenda Taylor, 1945-2010
Edna Walsh Taylor, 1922-1993
Eileen Taylor, 1916-1999
Irene Taylor, 1924-2013
Pearl Stafford Taylor, 1922-2006
Violet Teagle, 1902-1988
Catherine Thackwray, 1923-2014
Emma Thomas, 1916-2008
Robert Thompson, 1919-1989
William Thompson, 1927-2002
John Todd, 1909-1999
George Turner, 1911-1988
William Turner, 1920-1991
Sevasti Catherine Voulgaris, died 2000
Luka Vukotic, died 1995 (born in Yugoslavia)
Doreen Walker, died 1998
Luke Whelan, 1933-1998 (born in Ireland)
Irene Wilcox, died 1994
Denis Albert Wilkes, 1926-2016
Richard Wilkinson, 1929-2015
Michael Anthony Williams, 1944-2002
Reginald Williams, 1905-1988
Richard Winfield, 1953-2014
Martin Winkler, 1923-2011
Jenny Sarah Jane Winter, 1920-2012
Dennis Wood, 1926-1998
James Clark Wood, 1920-1999
Frank Wright, 1915-1991
Michael Albert Wright, 1934-1989
Salihu Ajadi Yusuff, 1947-2017 (born in Nigeria)
Joseph Zlobicki, 1927-2001 (born in Ukraine)
