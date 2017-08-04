UK ticketholder comes forward to claim £51.7m EuroMillions jackpot

The UK winner of a £51.7 million EuroMillions jackpot has come forward to claim their prize a week after the draw, Camelot has said.

The win, confirmed after Camelot had urged players to check their tickets, makes the claimant as rich as Ed Sheeran or Gareth Bale.

Just one ticket matched the winning numbers in the draw for Friday July 28, which were 5, 9, 29, 31 and 41 with the Lucky Stars 2 and 4.

The exact winnings will be £51,702,049, and according to the Sunday Times Rich List, global pop sensation Sheeran is worth £52 million, while Real Madrid and Wales footballer Bale is worth £54 million.

It is the fourth time this year a EuroMillions jackpot has been won in the UK.

In June another player saw their bank balance grow by a cool £87 million overnight, while in February two ticketholders split a £39.9 million jackpot - each banking £19.9 million.

The following week a UK winner scooped a £14 million jackpot.

Camelot said the jackpot will be paid out once the ticket has been validated and the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

It said it will not give any details about where the ticket was bought or whether it was an individual or a syndicate, unless the winner agrees to publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted the ticketholder has come forward to claim their prize.

“This year is proving very lucky for UK players.”