Two youths arrested after boy, 16, stabbed in West Yorkshire

The incident took place in the area of Fartown Green Road, Huddersfield. Picture: Google.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital today after being stabbed in the arm in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that two youths, both under the age of 16, have been arrested and tonight remained in custody following the incident in Fartown.

Officers were called to Fartown Green Road at 3.05pm over a youngster receiving a puncture wound.

The victim was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but police said his wounds were not thought to be life threatening.

