Two people taken to hospital after house fire

Two people were taken to hospital this morning after a fire broke out in their home in Birstall.
Firefighters from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton were called to Carr Street shortly before 7am today (Tuesday).
They used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze which had engulfed the whole bedroom.
Two people had escaped the house before crews arrived but were suffering smoke inhalation.
A fire service spokesman said they had been taken to hospital by ambulance for a precautionary check up.
He added that a smoke alarm was fitted in the house, but it was not working properly.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
