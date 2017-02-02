Two more Leeds arrests in Raheem Wilks murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of Raheem Wilks in Leeds have made two fresh arrests.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after armed officers swooped on an address in Chapeltown in the early hours of today.

A 19-year-old woman at the same address was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.

Mr Wilks, the 19-year-old brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, died in hospital after being shot outside a barber’s shop in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, last Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police’s Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer said today: “The investigation into the murder of Raheem Wilks is continuing to progress, as these latest arrests illustrate.

“It should be clear that we are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the murder and are firmly committed to pursuing anyone identified as having any involvement.

“This is still very much an active and ongoing investigation and I remain convinced there will be people out there in the community who have information that can assist us.

“I would urge them to think about what Raheem’s family are going through and pass that information on either directly to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Keal Richards, 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, has been charged with Mr Wilks’ murder.

A 49-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains technically on bail while recalled to prison on other matters.

A 19-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remains on police bail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.