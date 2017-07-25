Two men stabbed in attack near Victoria Gate

Have your say

Two men have been stabbed in a night-time attack in Leeds city centre.

The pair were attacked on Ladybeck Close, near the Victoria Gate development, just after 3am on Tuesday morning.

One had hand injuries and the other suffered wounds to his neck, but the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Three men aged 29, 23 and 16 have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in police custody

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 144 of Tuesday 5 July.