Two men jailed for 31 years for manslaughter of man knifed to death after row over TV

Two men have today been sentenced to more than a quarter of a century behind bars following the death of a man in Halifax earlier this year.

Darren Moorhouse died following the incident at Athol Close in Ovenden on January 18 after he intervened in a dispute, defending his friend.

Victim Darren Moorhouse

Former stonemason and builder Darren Moorhouse, 49, had been visiting his friend at her home in Athol Close, Ovenden, in January when her ex-partner Christopher Churchill turned up to collect his belongings.

A murder trial jury heard how Mr Moorhouse intervened in a fight between the former couple, but he ended up being stabbed in the heart by Churchill's friend Dale Dwyer as the violence spilled out in the entrance area of the flats.

Two men today have been found guilty of his manslaughter following a two week trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Dale Dwyer, of Athol Close, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with a 5 year extended licence and Christopher Churchill of Alma Street, Buxton (Derbyshire) was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment with a 5 year extended licence.

Dale Dwyer

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs said; “We're pleased with the verdict today and hope the family of Darren Moorhouse can take some comfort from this sentence.

“Darren was a gentleman who died defending a friend from an attack following an argument over property with assailants armed with a knife.

“The argument did not involve Darren and he acted as a good Samaritan to defend a vulnerable person.

“His death was completely unnecessary and demonstrates the perils of people arming themselves with knives to settle grievances.

Christopher Churchill

“I'd also like to pay tribute to the very dignified way in which Darren's family have acted throughout the trial.

“No family should be put through such an ordeal and hear how their loved one died in such tragic circumstances.”

Family of Darren Moorhouse Statement

“Today two men were found guilty of the death of our beloved Darren.

Since the 18th January 2017, our family has been destroyed and our hearts broken. Although both perpetrators have been found guilty, no amount of justice can bring comfort to our family or bring Darren back.

“Darren was a man who loved life and was deeply loved by his family. He will be forever missed by his mother, sister, brother, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a kind, funny and loyal man always there to lend a hand or do a kind deed.

“He was killed in the prime of his life, just before his 50th birthday. It was a birthday celebration done by a graveside and the pain was unbearably hard.

We would like to thank the West Yorkshire Police team for their thorough investigation and in particular our liaison officer DC Lorna Ratcliffe.

Rest in peace Darren and god bless.”