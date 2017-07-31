Two men charged with Dewsbury murder

Two men will appear in court tomorrow charged with the murder of a Dewsbury man.

Jaelen Herlt, of Derwent Road in Dewsbury, and Khaleem Harris, of Kilner View in the town, both aged 20, will appear before Kirklees magistrates tin the morning charged with the murder of Jonathan Binns and violent disorder.

Police were called to the Scarborough Hotel at about 8.35pm on Friday, February 17 after a member of the public reported a disturbance outside.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that Mr Binns, 32, had received serious injuries having been knocked down by a vehicle leaving the scene.

Despite efforts by members of the public and emergency services, he died later in hospital.

His death has been the subject of a protracted investigation by the West Yorkshire Police Homicide Major Enquiry Team and several suspects, all from the Thornhill area, have been arrested and interviewed.