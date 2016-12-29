Two men charged after murder investigation

Two men have overnight been charged with the murder of a 49-year-old man in Scarborough.
The men, aged 51 and 20, will appear before Scarborough Magistrates' Court today (December 29) after a man's body was found on Tuesday December 27.
