Two areas of Leeds has been named in the UK's top 20 burglary hotspots.

Hawksworth in Kirkstall came fourth in the list compiled by Moneysupermarket, based on two million insurance quotes submitted to the price comparison site in the past five years.

Joining LS5 in the chart was the LS8 postcode area, which covers Fearnville, Gipton and Gledhow.

The majority of the top 20 was made up of London postcodes, with Manchester and Cambridge also included.