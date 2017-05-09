Two charged with theft from a vehicle in Scarborough

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with thefts from a vehicle in Scarborough.

A police officer patrolling St Sepulchre Street saw two men allegedly breaking into a Ford Transit truck and removing power tools.

The officer pursued the men who were arrested and taken into custody.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with theft from a vehicle, assault and obstructing a police officer and remanded in custody. He was due to appear before Scarborough magistrates today.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with theft from a vehicle and bailed to appear before Scarborough Magistrates' Court later this month.

Both men are from Scarborough.

The incident took place at around 11.40pm on Saturday (7 May). All items removed from the vehicle were recovered by North Yorkshire Police.