Two charged with attempted murder after Leeds nightclub attack

Two men have been charged with attempted murder nearly nine months after an attack at a Leeds night spot in which a man was shot.

Kemar Ricketts, aged 29, of no fixed address, and Seion Allen, 33, also of no fixed address, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday and Friday respectively and have both been remanded in custody.

They are both due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 8.

During the attack at Nitetrax in Chapeltown at 12.55am on August 29 last year, on the weekend of the Leeds West Indian Carnival, 42-year-old Jason Bailey was shot.

Prosecutor Alison Head said that a sawn-off shotgun, knife and a machete were used in the attack.

She said: “It was a very serious incident with three suspects attacking against an individual.

“The victim in this case suffered serious injuries for which he remains under the care of the hospital.”

He had to undergo plastic surgery and it was only the victim’s muscular build that saved his life, the prosecutor said.

Magistrate Margot Conyers yesterday told the defendant that the case who too serious to be heard in that court so it had to be dealt with at Leeds Crown Court.