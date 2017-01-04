Twitter reveal the top 10 New Year’s resolutions

Twitter have revealed the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2017 on the platform, with the usual healthy lifestyle goals interspersed with learning and becoming a more well-rounded person in general.
Post-Christmas indulgence, unsurprisingly diet and exercise have taken the top spot, closely followed by reading more and learning something new indicating that the pursuit of knowledge is a strong focus for 2017:
1) Diet / Exercise / Lose weight
2) Read more
3) Learn something new
4) Save money
5) Be nicer, kinder & more patient
6) Get a new job
7) Volunteer / Donate to charity
8) Drink less alcohol
9) More sleep / relaxation
10) Make new friends / Be a better friend