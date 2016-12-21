Twitter complies list of most tweeted words after ‘All I Want for Christmas is...’

Twitter got into the Christmas spirit by compiling a list of the most Tweeted words following ‘All I want for Christmas is….’ in the lead up to the big day

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ topped the list.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS...

(most Tweeted words following...)

1. You

2. Sweater(s)

3. Attention

4. Love

5. Music

6. [more] money

7. [a lot of] food

8. Clear Skin

9. [more] sleep

10. Good grades

11. [Team Name - mostly college football] to win

12. Gift Card [to…]

13. A million dollars

14. Boyfriend / Girlfriend