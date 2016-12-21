Twitter complies list of most tweeted words after ‘All I Want for Christmas is...’

Twitter got into the Christmas spirit by compiling a list of the most Tweeted words following ‘All I want for Christmas is….’ in the lead up to the big day
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ topped the list.
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS...
(most Tweeted words following...)
1. You
2. Sweater(s)
3. Attention
4. Love
5. Music
6. [more] money
7. [a lot of] food
8. Clear Skin
9. [more] sleep
10. Good grades
11. [Team Name - mostly college football] to win
12. Gift Card [to…]
13. A million dollars
14. Boyfriend / Girlfriend