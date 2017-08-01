TV star Phillip Schofield spotted drinking in popular Leeds bar

He's already landed over 33,000 Instagram likes after posting a photo from his daughter's graduation.

And now This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield is revealed to have spent a night partying at one of Leeds's most popular bars following the ceremony at Leeds Beckett University.

He was in the city last week with wife Stephanie to celebrate their younger daughter Ruby completing her studies at the university's Headingley campus.

Yet star-struck students were delighted to spot the TV personality again in The Alchemist later that day.

The Schofield family attracted attention from revellers who saw them in the bar - although it is not clear whether they were in the chain's Trinity Leeds or Greek Street site.

Elder daughter Molly also attended Leeds Beckett under its former name, Leeds Metropolitan University.