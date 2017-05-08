TV’s Gok Wan brings fashion fun to Leeds Queens Hotel

A fashion and fizz frenzy and catwalk chaos came to Leeds in abundance as stylist to the stars Gok Wan brought a touch of glamour to the city.

With fashion fans packed into the Queens Hotel there was all the backstage glitz of a London or Paris Fashion Week with make-up artists, wardrobe runners and catwalk models frantically preparing for showtime.

PIC: Simon Hulme

Leeds was one of 40 stop offs on a UK tour that has seen the TV personality take his ‘Fashion Brunch Club’ nationwide.

He gave spring and summer fashion tips to his 300 lovely ladies along with advice on what works for women.

Researchers working for the fashion guru had previously visited Leeds to source independent fashion boutiques and stores to get involved.

Each store used contributed a variety of different looks that were then paraded down the cat walk.

He said: “I have had the privilege of being a personal shopper where you get to go to different places but Leeds is great because it has its own identity.

“You can shop the trends but with the boutique and vintage fairs here you can really experiment and you don’t get that in every city.”

He added that one of the other main aims of the roadshow was to have carefree fun with fashion and to promote boutique and independent stores to shoppers that might not ordinarily think to visit them.

Gok said: “The idea is to try and say you don’t have to go to London, New York or Paris to get clobber – it is available on your door step. Shopping local is very important for the British high street but those boutiques are quite hidden and that is where the Fashion Brunch Club brings those in.

“This is genuinely one of the most fun things I have ever done.

“When you do fashion on television it is really controlled and edited and you miss how high energy it is but with this I want to bring the fun back. If you don’t like it get more wine.”