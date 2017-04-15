TV’s Gok bringing fashion, fun and fizz to the ladies of Leeds

It’s going to get loud, it’s going to get lairy and it’s going to get lively.

But that is just how Gok Wan likes his nights out in Leeds and he is promising to give the fashion loving ladies of the city a good time.

He is bringing his Fashion Brunch Club to Leeds next month as part of a nationwide tour to dig out some of the best trends from local shops and boutiques and put ordinary women from Leeds on the catwalk.

Around 300 local women will pack into the Queens Hotel in the city centre and, with a decent helping of prosecco, learn to have fun with fashion.

Speaking exclusively to City Buzz, the fashion guru said: “The idea is to try and say you don’t have to go to London, New York or Paris to get clobber - it is available on your door step.

“Shopping local is very important for the British high street and people know we are here.”

Gok Wan pictured in the Victoria Quarter, Leeds....9th December 2010 Picture By Simon Hulme

The touring show’s researchers have been out and about in Leeds and have signed some of the city’s best independent boutiques who will send ten collections down the catwalk on women of all shapes and sizes.

Gok added: “It gives these Leeds shops exposure and a platform they would never get.

“One of the things I have found in the business is that there are these fabulous brands working seven days a week and never really get a platform to show of their work.

“This is very inclusive and community driven and they are always very grateful for the experience.”

Some of the details of the fashion fizz and fix are being kept secret but it will also involve a bodyshape masterclass teaching women how to make the most of what they have got, a question and answer session and a fashion show.

He added: “It gets rowdy, my girls like a drink, they are very vocal but in a positive way.

“The best thing I think is that it gives every single person a sense of community when it comes to their bodies and that is lacking in the fashion industry.

“You can feel on your own whereas with shows like this you don’t.

“It is putting the fun back into fashion rather than thinking you have to wear this or that - if you don’t like it, it doesn’t matter, get another bottle of wine.”