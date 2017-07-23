TV preview: Wild Alaska Live

Three hundred million salmon are heading in to Alaskan waters right now.

It is one of the most spectacular animal migrations on the planet. Liz Bonnin will be live from Katmai National Park, one of the remotest parts of Alaska, where hundreds of brown bears eagerly await the salmon arrival.

Matt Baker will be broadcasting live from Tongass National Forest, the largest temperate rainforest on the planet, on the trail of a mother black bear who is relying on the salmon run to feed her three cubs.

And Steve Backshall will be going live underwater as he attempts to join the salmon for the final hurdle on their spectacular journey.

We watch as over 15,000 walrus gather on a tiny island miles off the mainland, and the crew team up with marine biologists as they search for the returning orca families and study what their behaviours can teach us about the health of Alaska’s ocean.

In the second instalment on Monday, Backshall will attempt a dangerous live TV first, landing on a glacier by helicopter and abseiling into and underneath the ice. He’ll be looking for evidence of what ignites the summer feast and for answers about what makes the Gulf of Alaska so special.

Bonin will be continuing her live brown bear adventure and we travel offshore to meet Alaska’s version of Jaws – the salmon shark. We will also be meeting the people who live in this wilderness.

Wild Alaska Live, Sunday, BBC1, 7pm