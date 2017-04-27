TV preview: Trust Me, I’m A Vet

There are almost 60m pets in the UK and, from flea collars and worm treatments to vaccinations and vet bills, pet owners now spend tens of billions of pounds a year on their health.

But what do our pets really need to have a long and healthy life?

Your pet can’t tell you – but science can. In this new series, a team of practising vets use the latest veterinary research, access to world-leading experts and brand new science to seek out the very best advice.

In this episode, Steve Leonard investigates the latest research into mineral content in pet food, and discovers that many fail to meet guidelines. Steve finds out whether feeding these foods to your pet over the long term could lead to serious health problems.

An astonishing 80 per cent of cats and dogs have gum disease – so to tackle the problem, Judy Puddifoot runs a unique experiment to find the best way to keep your pet’s teeth clean. Alice Rhodes demonstrates how to save your pet’s life if it’s hit by a car – a few simple steps at the scene of the accident can make a big difference to their chance of survival.

And Vim Kumaratunga uncovers the latest techniques to avoid a serious bone disease that affects over half of all pet reptiles.

Trust Me, I’m A Vet, BBC2, Wednesday, 8pm.