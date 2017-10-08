TV preview: Our Girl

Michelle Keegan is back for the third series of BBC One drama Our Girl, which sees her playing Lance Corporal Georgie Lane – and she’s not shy to reveal there is a part of portraying an army medic that she gets really nervous about.

Returning to the popular drama has been action-packed for the former soap star.

“It’s been a lot more physically demanding than the first series,” she adds. “There are a lot more stunts involved, more Army-based scenes and a lot more running which I’m not very good at!”

In the first episode, viewers get a glimpse of Georgie while she is on a mission in Syria, before cutting back to her being at home doing normal everyday stuff.

“And then she gets a phone call from Captain James (played by Ben Aldridge) asking her to go to Nepal,” Keegan says.

“There’s been an earthquake over there, and she goes over to help villages, and look after the people and the children.”

The third installment of Our Girl will be split up into three individual missions, rather than being one whole series.

“We’ll see her in the jungle, we’ll see her in Afghanistan, we’ll see her in the mountains of Nepal. I think it adds a different direction as well, so more drama,” says Keegan.

Our Girl, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm