LEEDS Station will feature in an ITV documentary on Britain’s busiest and most overcrowded rail terminals.

The station is the third busiest outside London, with only Glasgow Central and Birmingham New Street handling more passengers.

Leeds Station in quieter times, 1972

An estimated 29.7m entries and exits are made through Leeds in a year.

A sign has been posted at the stations warning passengers that they may be filmed for the programme, which is expected to be on screens later this year.