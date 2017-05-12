TrustedNewsDay - facebook live: Yorkshire Post Newspapers newsroom tour

Enjoy this facebook live from the heart of the newsroom at Yorkshire Post Newspapers as part of our campaign to Fight Fake News.

Our heads of the title’s different departments discuss the big stories of the day as part of the #TrustedNewsDay initiative.

Fighting Fake News has seen hundreds of local papers highlight their highly-trusted credentials through features, news stories, infographics and videos.

The campaign, which launched a week ago and will continue to run up to and through Local Newspaper Week (May 15-21), has prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to comment on the dangers of fake news on social media and the importance of a free press.