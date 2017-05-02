Troops in salute to heroes of Dewsbury

Soldiers from The 3rd Battalion The Rifles exercised their Freedom of Dewsbury on Saturday with a parade to commemorate two World War One heroes.

It coincided with the laying of paving stones in honour of Sergeant John William Ormsby and Private Horace Waller, who were each awarded the Victoria Cross for their bravery in April 1917.

Sgt Ormsby, who was born and raised in the town, received the military honour for his role in an operation in France which led to the capture of a key position.

The award was bestowed posthumously upon Pte Waller, who was born in Batley Carr, after he died defending an army position on the battlefields in France.

More than 200 troops took part in Saturday’s march, which was led by the Band and Bugles of the Rifles.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Jim Dodds BEM, took the salute during the parade.