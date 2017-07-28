Trio honoured with Leeds College of Music fellowship

Leeds College of Music has today honoured a trio of talent for playing a vital role in supporting and championing artists across the industry and shaping the future of music in the UK.

Vanessa Reed, Daniel Miller and Alexis Petridis are being honoured with a fellowship and were due to accept them at a graduation ceremony for the current cohort at Leeds Town Hall.

Vanessa Reed is chief executive of PRS Foundation, the UK’s leading funder of new music and talent development.

She has played a fundamental role in supporting artists and songwriters and has campaigned to increase the visibility of women in music and is committed to the arts and creative industries in other voluntary roles such as her Board position with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.

Daniel Miller, founder of Mute Records, has kept artist integrity at the heart of his business, ensuring that decisions are driven by the artists on his label, rather than the marketplace.

Alexis Petridis writes on a wide range of music from mainstream to underground, championing artistic excellence irrespective of genre.