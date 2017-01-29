Trio held in Leeds murder inquiry

Detectives continued to question three suspects over the death of a teenager in the city while his grieving brother played in Leeds United’s FA Cup 1-0 defeat.

Striker, Mallik Wilks vowed to play in the clash at Sutton United just three days after older brother Raheem, 19, was shot outside a barber’s shop in the Harehills area.

Mallik Wilks in action against Sutton United. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A 21-year-old man and 20- year-old woman were in custody over the weekend after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Yorkshire Police were also continuing to question a 49-year-old man, also being held on suspicion of murder, following his arrest on Friday.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “I believe the answer to what happened lies in the local community and I am appealing directly to anyone with any information to come forward.

“Such an incident can cause concern in the community and I believe people have been talking about what happened and passing on information about the specific circumstances –both in person and on social media channels. I would like to appeal directly to those individuals to come forward with the information they have that could prove the key to this investigation.

“Our enquiries are very much on going as we seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. At this stage we believe this was a targeted attack on the victim.”

At 1.20pm on Thursday police received a report of a man having been shot outside a barber’s shop, in Gathorne Terrace. Police and ambulance attended the scene and found the 19-year-old man seriously injured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead later that evening.