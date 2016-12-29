Trinity Leeds shopping centre tweets 'drunken Irish' message from official account

The Twitter account of a Leeds shopping centre sent an unusual message last night - which has since been deleted.

The @TrinityLeeds account, the official account of the shopping centre in Leeds city centre, replied to a tweet sent by the Paddy Power account from the online betting company.

The tweet from Trinity Leeds, which was deleted later

The Paddy Power tweet was referring to the ongoing football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. It said: "Spurs bringing on Vincent Janssen, who I had genuinely forgotten existed."

The Trinity Leeds account then replied, at 11.19pm: "still says more about you than him, you drunken Irish b*****d!"

Another user then replied, adding: "somebody forget that they're logged into the work twitter account?"

The tweet has since been deleted.

It was apparently sent by a former administator who meant to send it from their personal account.

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: "A former administrator who worked on our Twitter account inadvertently sent this message which was intended to be sent from their personal account. We apologise for any offence caused by the message."