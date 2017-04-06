Trinity Leeds marks 100m visitors with cash handouts

Shoppers had a big surprise in store as a Leeds retail centre celebrated receiving 100m visitors .

Trinity Leeds marked the milestone by surprising lucky customers with gift cards – one of which was worth £500.

Sisters Kerrie-Anne and Rachel Millar, from Skipton – the 100,000,000th customer – took home the main prize.

Kerrie-Anne, 16, said: “I honestly thought it was all a joke at first.

“We just came here for a day out shopping and didn’t expect anything like this.”

Sister Rachel, 24, said: “It’s all a bit surreal.”

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager, said: “The incredible support we’ve had from the people of Leeds and beyond has been overwhelming.”

The centre has been open for four years.