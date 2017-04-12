Search

Trinity Leeds gets fast and furious

A touch of Hollywood arrives in Leeds as Universal Pictures brings a ‘Fast & Furious’ roadshow to the Trinity.

To co-incide with the release of Fast and Furious 8, the film franchise will roar into the centre on Wednesday (April 19) with a three metre high replica of Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) iconic Dodge Ice Charger.

The public can try a green screen experience putting them in the driving seat to re-enact some stunts from the film.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager, said: “This really is a must-see and must-do activity.”

