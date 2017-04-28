Tributes to volunteer who spent his final day at National Coal Mining Museum

DEDICATED National Coal Mining Museum volunteer Dr Ivor Brown has died aged 79.

The former mining engineer, who died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Sandal, was also involved with the early development of the museum at Overton, Wakefield.

He spent 30 years as a volunteer in the museum library and had spent his final day there at the launch of a new exhibition.

His widow Iris, said: “He was a kind, loving family man who delighted to share his knowledge with others. He was very industrious and energetic managing to combine his travelling, lecturing, and work for a number of charities and clubs throughout Great Britain and beyond.

“It has been said he was a legend in mining history terms and his work will help future generations who study the past.”

Anisha Christison, who worked with Dr Brown for 10 years at the museum said: “He had such a love of mining history and was so knowledgeable.

“Ivor became our friend here and will be really missed.”