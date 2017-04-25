Tree planting to mark Freemasons’ milestone

FREEMASONS in Yorkshire planted hundreds of trees yesterday to mark each year of a key milestone in their history.

Members of Chevin Lodge in Otley were joined by senior representatives of the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding to plant 300 saplings, as part of celebrations to mark the 300th anniversary of the United Grand Lodge of England.

The Province of Yorkshire West Riding – which covers West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and parts of North and East Yorkshire – is also celebrating its own bicentenary.

The oak tree tribute on Otley Chevin has been spearheaded by Chevin Lodge Master, Steve Hill, and the funds to purchase the saplings have been raised by members of all the Otley lodges, which meet at Westbourne House on the edge of the market town.