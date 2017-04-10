Travel misery as Leeds train passengers are hit by delays of up to two hours

Train travellers are facing lengthy delays on the main rail route between Leeds and London.

Overhead wire damage near Retford, south of Doncaster, means journeys on the East Coast route are running up to two hours behind schedule.

Virgin Trains East Coast, which operates services on the line, says it expects disruption to continue until the end of the day.

In a statement on its website, Virgin said tickets were being accepted on the following services to help passengers with their journeys:

* Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Doncaster/Northallerton;

* Virgin Trains between London Euston and Glasgow Central;

* Hull Trains on all reasonable routes;

* TransPennine Express between Manchester/Leeds and Newcastle;

* CrossCountry on all reasonable routes;

* Northern between Leeds and York and also between Doncaster and Sheffield;

* Road transport which has been requested to run between Retford and Doncaster.