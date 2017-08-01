Travel down memory lane at Edwardian stately home in Leeds

PREPARATIONS are in full swing for a nostalgia-filled celebration at Lotherton Hall later this month.

The popular visitor attraction, in Aberford, east Leeds, is holding a vintage-themed weekend on August 19 and 20.

Up to 25 stalls selling items such as clothes, small furniture and collectables dating from the 1920s to the 1980s will be spread throughout the grounds of the stately home.

There will also be live music and games as well as spot prizes on offer to people who come along dressed in the best outfits.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm on both days. For further information, e-mail Lotherton.Hall@leeds.gov.uk or ring 0113 378 2959.

n An Edwardian country house that was once home to prominent local families such as the Gascoignes and Nevilles, Lotherton Hall was donated to the city of Leeds in 1969.