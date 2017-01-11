Travel alert: Trains delayed between Leeds and Bradford as lines blocked

Train services between Leeds and Bradford are being delayed this morning due to overhead wire problems.

Northern Rail issued a warning shortly before 8.30am to say that all lines were currently blocked between Shipley and Skipton as a result.

The problem in the Shipley area has now been rectified, alllowing all lines to reopen.

But delays are anticipated until around 10am and trains through the station may still be delayed by up to 60 minutes, revised or cancelled.