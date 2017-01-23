UPDATE: Man fighting for life and two teenagers seriously injured after car struck tree

THREE people were taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering serious injuries when a car crashed into a tree near South Kirkby .

Fire crews were called to deal with the incident on the B6422 Hemsworth Road just before 6.30pm last night (Mon Jan 23).

Police said a Peugeot 307 came off the road on a bend and collided with a tree as it was heading towards South Kirkby.

The 17-year-old youth who was driving and a 16-year-old boy who was a passenger suffered serious injuries and are being treated in hospital.

A rear seat passenger, a 27-year-old man, suffered life threatening head injuries and is in a critical but stable condition at Leeds General Infirmary.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information should contact PC 264 Wilson at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team (East) on 101 referencing police log 1254.