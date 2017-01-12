Travel alert: Crash and fallen roof tiles prompt Leeds road closures

Two separate incidents are causing disruption on the city's roads this morning.

Bus services are being disrupted after an accident in Horsforth, which has partially blocked the road at the Southway junction.

West Yorkshire Metro said the SM7 service could not serve Rawdon and Horsforth Old Ball due to the closure of Brownberrie Lane.

It said other services would be affected, including the SM2 and SM5 buses.

First Bus is redirecting its 97 service in both directions via Layton Lane A65, Broadway, Fink Hill and Church Road due to the crash.

Meanwhile, disruption was being reported in Holbeck where fallen roof tiles have prompted a road closure.

Whitehall Road is closed between Holbeck Lane and Springwell Road.