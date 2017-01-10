Travel alert: Accident near White Rose causing delays in Morley

An accident involving four cars caused major disruption on the roads in Morley this morning.

First Bus said it was diverting its 65 service to the White Rose Shopping Centre due to the collision, which partially blocked the A653 Dewsbury Road between Wide Lane and the Sainsburys roundabout.

West Yorkshire Metro also warned that delays were likely to all bus services in the Morley area as heavy traffic built up in the surrounding area.

West Yorkshire Police said its officers were called to Dewsbury near the White Rose entrance at about 7.30pm to reports of a collision involving four cars.

A spokesman said two people had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary as a precaution.

The road was reopened shortly after 9am once the vehicles and debris had been cleared, although Metro warned it would take some time for traffic to return to normal.