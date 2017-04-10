Traffic alert: Tailbacks on A65 in Leeds after two cars involved in crash

A crash involving two cars is causing tailbacks and delays to bus services using the A65 in Leeds.

Police were called to New Road Side between Yeadon and Rawdon at around 2.45pm after a Mini Cooper and a Volkswagen Polo crashed.

First Bus reported that its 33 and 33A services were being affected as the crash had blocked part of the road, causing tailbacks in both directions.

A police spokesman said an ambulance had been called for the female driver of the Mini, who had complained about neck pain.

No other injuries were reported, but officers are waiting for council crews to attend to clear up fluid spilled on the carriageway.